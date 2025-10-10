New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered the take-down of AI-generated content and deepfakes attributed to journalist Sudhir Chaudhary.

This interim order is passed on a petition moved by Chaudhary seeking protection of his personality rights related to his name, image, voice, etc.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Holds Training Sessions for Returning Officers Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora granted an injunction in favour of Sudhir Chaudhary and directed users to remove the deepfakes and AI-generated content.

The High Court directed that the AI-generated content be taken down where the image, voice, likeness and name of Sudhir Chaudhary are being used without his permission.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Delhi Government's Plea To Allow Green Firecrackers for Upcoming Festival, Hints at Temporary Relaxation.

Senior advocate Raj Shekhar Rao appeared for Sudhir Chaudhary and submitted that some of the videos attribute statements to him that he has not made.

On the other hand, counsels for Meta and Google submitted that communication information of some of the defendants (uploaders) is mentioned on their pages, and they can be directly contacted by the plaintiff.

The court, after hearing the submissions, directed Chaudhary to send an email to the defendants whose information is mentioned, along with Google and Meta, instructing them to take down the contents within 48 hours.

" The way I will draft the order is that they (Chaudhary) will first write to them (uploaders) and mark it to you. They (uploaders) will have 48 hours to remove it. If they don't take it down, then Google and Meta will take action within 48 hours," Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said.

It is further directed that Google and Meta will remove the contents of uploads from users whose communication information is not available.

The matter was listed in March for further hearing before the court and in November before the joint registrar.

The court issued a summons to the defendants and directed the plaintiff to supply a copy of the suit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)