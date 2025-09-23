New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court (HC) strongly criticized the conduct of a police officer who allegedly abused and threatened lawyers inside the court premises, observing that he is "supposed to be a protector of law and not a predator."

Justice Arun Monga was hearing Rameshwar v. State Govt. of NCT of Delhi when the incident was brought to his notice.

Also Read | Azam Khan Released From Sitapur Jail After Being Behind Bars for Nearly 23 Months, Video of His Release Emerges.

According to the court, Sub-Inspector (SI) Narinder of PS Okhla Industrial Area not only misbehaved with the counsel for the appellant and the complainant but also intimidated a senior counsel assisting the court when he attempted to intervene.

"Such misconduct on the part of SI Narinder cannot be countenanced under any circumstances. He cannot turn his khaki to the level of such arrogance that he misbehaved with the officers of this Court who are doing the honourable duty of assisting the Court in discharge of justice, but also threatened them with dire consequences merely because he thinks he is above law," the Court remarked.

Also Read | Delhi: 200 People Fall Ill After Eating 'Kuttu Atta' in Jahangirpuri Area; Police Alert Food Department for Further Investigation.

While the Court was initially inclined to pass orders for registration of an FIR against the police officer, it refrained from doing so after he tendered an unconditional apology.

However, Justice Monga clarified that the apology must be submitted in writing.

"However, I am of the view that looking at the conduct of SI Narinder, the apology be submitted in writing by way of an affidavit. The needful be done by tomorrow," the Court directed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)