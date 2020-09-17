New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party government to respond to a plea seeking to issue guidelines to reopen spas in Delhi in a time-bound manner.

Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government and listed the matter for further hearing on September 25.

Several people, who run spas have filed a petition in High Court through advocates Rajeshwar Dagar and Himanshu Dagar.

The petitioners said that they are one of those who are financially hit by the undergoing pandemic.

They said that the Ministry of Home Affairs, for the reasons best known to them, is not willing to issue any such guidelines under which all the spas in the national capital are granted permission to reopen and start functioning under the condition of maintaining adequate social distancing and proper sanitisation.

The petitioners said that they are being aggrieved by the arbitrary, unlawful, unwarranted, and in-ordinary delay in issuing the guidelines.

It further said that while metro, local vegetable sellers by the streets, saloons, restaurants, bars are functioning in Delhi, and on the contrary spas are also functioning in states other than the national capital. (ANI)

