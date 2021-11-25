New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to file an affidavit on the aspects of the administration of booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine necessary or not and the timeline within which the same is proposed to be rolled out.

A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh asked the Centre to file a reply on the aspects relating to the booster disease of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Court also asked the Centre to mention the timeline when the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, if concerned necessary, to be rolled out in the Aarogya Setu app.

"Let the Union of India file an affidavit for the administration of booster dose and timeline within which it is proposed to be rolled out on the Aarogya Setu app if it is necessary," the Court said.

The Court's remark came while observing growing advocacy of booster dose in the West.

The Court stressed upon the efficacy of the booster dose for those who have been fully vaccinated. The Court noted that medical view which indicates fall of immunity against disease after some time, which is raising concerns on people at large, particularly, falling in the old age bracket and those suffering from other diseases are anxious whether they require a booster dose.

The Court also noted that a huge batch of vaccines is not used or not utilised.

Delhi High Court was hearing various issues concerning to COVID-19 crisis. During the course of the hearing, Amicus Curiae Rajshekhar Rao flagged various issues including the functioning of the delhifightscorona.in. The website is maintained by the Delhi Government. Therefore the Court has sought a status report on this aspect and asked the government to ensure that the system put in place should continue to work efficiently. (ANI)

