New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday summoned student leaders over a victory procession after the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections despite the stay on the same and violation of the election guidelines.

On Wednesday, the High Court issued a direction in connection with the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections and stayed the victory procession of the winning candidates, not only in the campus area but also across Delhi.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay pulled up the student candidates and winners over violation of the undertaking and the order of the High Court.

The High Court issued summons to 7 student leaders, including the winning candidates. The court issued summons while hearing the application moved by advocate Prashant Manchanda.

Advocate Manchanda produced videographic and photographic evidence of the victory procession all over Delhi near college campuses after the declaration of the results of the DUSU election on Thursday.

The High Court took note of the status report filed by the Delhi police, stating that challans have been issued to students. Manchanda had submitted that there was a rampant violation by the student candidates even after the order passed by the High Court on September 10.

The High Court reprimanded the students on Wednesday and stated that if the violation continues even after our order, it will amount to contempt of court. You (students) want the court to stay the election results. The High Court had said that if anything wrong and a violation are found in the inquiry, it will defunct the office of the winning candidates.

Petitioner Advocate Prashant Manchanda had filed fresh material and evidence on record, citing repeated violations by the student candidates.

He highlighted the rampant violations and use of money and muscle power by the student candidates for complaining about the DUSU elections. (ANI)

