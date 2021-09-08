New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday transferred to the CBI the investigation into the alleged murder of Tihar inmate Ankit Gujjar

Justice Mukta Gupta directed that the case file be sent from the Delhi Police to the CBI and sought a status report from the central agency before the next date of hearing on October 28.

The judge stated that she has passed directions to the Director-General of Prisons with respect to “the laxity in providing proper treatment” and facilitating police probe.

A Detailed copy of the order is awaited.

Gujjar, 29, was found dead inside his cell in Tihar jail on August 4.

In the petition seeking transfer of investigation from the Delhi police, the family of the deceased inmate alleged that Gujjar was being harassed by jail officials as he was “unable to meet their regularly increasing demands for money” and was murdered “as a part of pre-planned conspiracy”.

Filed through lawyers Mehmood Pracha and Shariq Nisar, the petition alleged that the jail authorities in Tihar were operating an “organised extortion syndicate” and the police was trying to manipulate the investigation in order to save and shield the culprits.

It claimed “culpability of the entire administration” on the grounds that the CCTV were allegedly ordered to be shut down by an official at the time of when the deceased was beaten.

On August 18, the court had sought status reports from the Delhi Police and jail authorities on the plea.

The Delhi Police claimed that the investigation by local police was ongoing in a fair manner.

