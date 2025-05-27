New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday urged the Delhi Government and relevant authorities to explore the possibility of establishing a policy framework for the institutional rehabilitation of stray dogs in the national capital.

Justice Mini Pushkarna emphasized the need for a coordinated effort between authorities to address the issue.

Also Read | UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in: 7,358 Candidates Qualify for Mains As UPPSC Releases Results of Combined State Engineering Services Exam, Know Steps To Check Merit List.

Recognizing that the issue requires a policy-level decision, Justice Pushkarna has referred the matter to the Chief Secretary of Delhi.

The Chief Secretary of Delhi has been requested to convene a meeting with stakeholders, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), to devise a policy for the relocation and rehabilitation of stray dogs.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act Hearing: Supreme Court Issues Notices to Centre, Others on Plea Challenging Validity of 1995 Waqf Act.

"Given the circumstances of this case, it is imperative for the authorities to formulate a rehabilitation policy for stray dogs. Since this requires a policy decision, it should be undertaken in coordination with the Delhi Government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI)," the Court stated.

The Court highlighted the risks associated with releasing a large number of stray dogs into the open, citing reports of stray dog attacks and concerns for public safety.

The case stems from a plea filed in 2023 by Pratima Devi, an elderly woman popularly known as 'Dog Amma', who has been advocating for the welfare of stray dogs.

In an order issued on May 21, Justice Pushkarna noted the frequent reports of stray dog attacks, including those documented in newspapers and cited in various petitions presented before the Court.

The matter has been scheduled for a hearing on August 6, and the Court's directive is expected to prompt a comprehensive approach to addressing the issue of stray dogs in Delhi.

The Court's decision comes after observing over 200 stray dogs residing in a makeshift shelter maintained by the petitioner. It expressed concern that releasing such a large number of stray dogs into the open could lead to serious consequences. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)