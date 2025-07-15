New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the civic and infrastructure development works at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and directed officials to expedite key upgrades, including operationalisation of 14 new ICU beds and modernisation of the Emergency Ward.

During a meeting with the hospital's medical director and senior officials, Singh emphasised the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening public healthcare services, a statement said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Pregnant Tribal Woman Goes Missing After Refusing Hospitalisation for Delivery, Police Search Underway.

The minister instructed the hospital authorities to ensure that the newly constructed ICU beds are made functional at the earliest to serve critically ill patients.

The minister also took note of outdated infrastructure at the hospital and ordered the immediate replacement of the old and defunct lift to prevent inconvenience to patients and staff.

Also Read | 'Savarkar Sadan': Bombay High Court Directs Maharashtra Government to Clarify Stand on Issue of Granting Heritage Status to Savarkar Sadan at Dadar in Central Mumbai.

Further, he directed that the Emergency Ward be upgraded with a ventilator-based monitoring system and other essential life-support equipment.

"To ensure patient safety, all exposed electrical wires in patient areas must be covered," Singh said, underlining the need for strict compliance with safety norms.

Noting GTB Hospital's high patient load, particularly from border areas, the minister asked the medical director to implement a comprehensive crowd-management plan. This includes clear signage, defined patient-flow lanes and other steps to prevent harassment and confusion.

He said that healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, "We are committed to transforming every hospital into a modern, efficient and patient-friendly facility," Singh said.

Additionally, the minister also directed the medical director to personally inspect all ongoing works and submit a detailed progress report to his office.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)