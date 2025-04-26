New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Saturday refused to entertain a petition filed by a Pakistani woman seeking consideration of her application for a long-term visa and its regularisation until she could obtain Indian citizenship.

The plea was submitted by Pakistani national Sheena Naz, who is married to an Indian citizen. She had initially applied for a Long-Term Visa on April 23, 2025, before the Bureau of Immigration, India.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Death Threat: 21-Year-Old Engineering Student Held for Sending Threat Mails to Indian Cricket Team Coach.

However, shortly afterwards, an order dated April 25, 2025, was issued by the Foreigners-1 Division, Ministry of Home Affairs, under Section 3(1) of the Foreigners Act, 1946. The order declared: In continuation of the previous directive and in exercise of powers under Section 3(1) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Government has decided to immediately suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals. All existing valid visas, except medical visas, Long-Term Visas, and Diplomatic and Official visas issued to Pakistani nationals, stand revoked effective April 27, 2025. Medical visas granted to Pakistani nationals will remain valid only until April 29, 2025. No new visas will be issued. This order does not apply to Long-Term Visas (LTVs) or Diplomatic & Official Visas issued to Pakistani nationals.

During a special hearing on Saturday, Justice Sachin Datta observed that the government's order led to the revocation of the petitioner's visa and prevented the processing of her Long-Term Visa application dated April 23, 2025. The petition was subsequently filed in an attempt to circumvent the implications of the April 25, 2025, directive.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Actress Kriti Kharbanda Sheds Light on the Mental Health Impact of the Pahalgam Massacre.

The court noted that, prima facie, the order issued under Section 3(1) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, was prompted by critical national security concerns and did not warrant judicial review. Additionally, the court stated it was beyond its jurisdiction to create exceptions to the government's decision.

Considering the circumstances, the High Court declined to entertain the petition. The matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The Union government's decision to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals followed the Pahalgam terror attack, prompting authorities to instruct Pakistani nationals in India to leave the country before April 27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)