New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to take up and conclude, within a fixed timeline, the original application concerning disciplinary proceedings against Sameer Wankhede, arising out of allegations linked to the Cordelia cruise raid.

The matter was heard by a Division Bench of Justice Anil Kshetarpal and Justice Amit Mahajan.

Recording the submissions of the Union of India, the Court noted that a regular case had been registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging that a bribe was sought from an accused in the Cordelia cruise case.

It was pointed out that an earlier petition before the Bombay High Court had resulted in an interim protection against coercive action, and that a transcript placed on record indicated pressure being exerted on one Japaan Babu to share information relating to an unconnected matter--circumstances which, according to the Union, stalled the enquiry.

The Bench observed that it would refrain from commenting on the merits at this stage, remarking that "nothing survives today" and declining to make observations on the impugned order.

According to the Court records, the Union of India challenged the correctness of the CAT's interim order dated August 27, 2025, which stayed further disciplinary proceedings against the respondent.

Noting that the original application is listed for final hearing on January 14, 2026, the Court accepted the parties' consensus and disposed of the petition with specific directions. CAT has been asked to take up the matter on January 14 and make sincere efforts to decide it either that day or within ten days thereafter.

The Tribunal has also been directed to adjudicate the original application independently, uninfluenced by the interim order under challenge. (ANI)

