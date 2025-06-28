New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) An international racket involved in the trafficking of prohibited wildlife species was busted in Delhi's Rohini, with the recovery of 22 live baby turtles and two large coral reef stones, the police said on Saturday.

Ajay Kumar (53), a wildlife dealer from Sector 3, Rohini, and Ved Prakash (49), a supplier from Prahladpur, were arrested in connection with the case, registered under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1990, the police stated.

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Cut: BESCOM Announces Scheduled Outages Across Over 100 Areas on June 29 and 30 Due to Emergency Maintenance; Check Full List of Affected Localities and Timings.

"On the intervening night of June 25 and 26, specific information was received regarding the illegal trade of wildlife animals in the area. A case was registered under sections 9, 39, 50, and 51 of the Wild Life Protection Act, and section 11(A) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," a senior police officer said.

On June 26, a raid was conducted at a suspected hideout of the traffickers, and during the operation, Kumar and Prakash were arrested.

Also Read | Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Forms Fact-Finding Team To Probe Gang-Rape Case of Law Student, West Bengal Education Minister Seeks Report From Authorities.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of 22 live baby turtles and two large coral reef stones, which are protected under wildlife laws, the police added.

The recovered items are estimated to be worth several crores in the international black market, the officer said, adding that both the accused were involved in the illegal supply and distribution of protected wildlife species in Delhi and possibly beyond.

The turtles were allegedly trafficked in violation of the Wild Life Protection Act, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway to trace the larger network of this trafficking syndicate.

Officials suspect that the duo is part of an extensive cross-border organization.

The seized baby turtles were handed to the wildlife department for safe custody and rehabilitation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)