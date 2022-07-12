Chandigarh, Jul 12 (PTI) Some unidentified people pelted stones at Shatabdi Express near Panipat, causing a crack in the windowpane of a berth occupied by Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu who was returning after appearing in the Supreme Court in a case against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Police said Sidhu and his team of advocates escaped unhurt, but the AG spoke to the Punjab police chief and narrated him the details.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Rains: Lightning Strikes Claims 47 Lives in a Week; Health Department Issues Guidelines.

The incident took place Tuesday evening when Sidhu and his team were returning from the national capital in the Delhi-Chandigarh-Kalka Shatabdi train, a day after they appeared in the apex court.

Just as the train left the Panipat railway station, some people pelted stones at the coach in which Sidhu and his team of advocates were sitting.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Now Official, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Sidhu said those who threw the stones could have been seven to eight in number.

When asked if he could have been their specific target, Sidhu said it is a matter of investigation.

Station House Officer, Government Railway Police, Panipat, Raj Kumar said unidentified persons hurled stones at the Shatabdi train. "No one was hurt. The matter is under investigation."

Sidhu called the Punjab police chief and apprised him about the incident. Later, he gave his statement to police and provided him the details.

Sidhu had appeared in the Supreme Court on Monday in connection with the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi case who faces several court cases including the one related to the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in May.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)