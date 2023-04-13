New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, has applauded Delhi Police for ensuring law and order this year during the recently concluded Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, despite an increase in the number of processions and public participation in festivities.

The L-G had constantly been monitoring the ground situation in the run-up to the festivals, according to a statement by Raj Niwas on Wednesday.

Top brass of Delhi Police was present on the ground and seamless and proactive communication and engagement of the police with communities was ensured. All developments were reported on an hourly basis to the LG Secretariat, it said.

Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti were celebrated with fervour across the country, on March 30 and April 6, respectively, and witnessed some unfortunate incidents in other states. In 2022, these festivals were celebrated on April 10, and April 16, 2022, respectively, when Delhi witnessed untoward incidents, according to the statement.

The number of processions of Ram Navami in Delhi increased from 22 in the year 2022 to 52 in the year 2023 and the number of participants increased from 6,100 to 27,500, the statement said.

Similarly, the total number of processions on Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi increased from 17 in the year 2022 to 51 in the year 2023 and the number of participants increased from 5,550 to 35,700, it said.

There has been a considerable increase in the number of processions and participants in the year 2023 as compared to the year 2022. The increase in the number of participants was noticed particularly in the districts of North West, North East and South East which are communally sensitive and have been affected by communal violence.

The Lt. Governor has expressed the hope that the existing communal harmony in the city will always remain intact and Delhi will evolve as a role model of amity for the entire country. (ANI)

