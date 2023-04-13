Mumbai, April 13: Mumbai which has been witnessing sweltering hot days for a little over a week got some respite after heavy rains lashed city late on Wednesday night. According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai's temperature on Wednesday morning was 28.8°C while the humidity was 59% before unseasonal rainfall brought relief. Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted more rains during weekend in Mumbai.

In its five-day bulletin released on Wednesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre in the city had predicted that rainfall will lash parts of the city on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at isolated places. “Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, with a light to moderate rain spell and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places are very likely for April 13,” the regional weather office had said. Mumbai Rains: Lightning and Thunderstorms in Some Parts of City, Mumbaikars Share Pics and Videos of Unseasonal Rainfall.

The IMD said that the city may see a partly cloudy sky on Thursday, April 13 and Friday April 14. The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 26°C & 38°C for the day. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update: Mercury Dips As Unseasonal Rainfall Continues, Intense Downpour Likely During Weekend.

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars experienced thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by rainfall in certain areas. The temperature in the city, including the suburban regions, dropped as a result of occasional light showers.

The rain has intensified throughout the region, accompanied by robust gusts of wind bringing down the sweltering heat in the coastal city. However, other parts of Maharashtra are currently witnessing intense heat wave-like conditions as parts of Jalgaon saw temperatures rising.

Meanwhile, Air Quality Index (AQI) has been in ‘moderate’ category in Mumbai, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said. SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities.

