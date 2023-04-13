Varanasi, April 13: Hours after a fast-track court directed to send Samar Singh, the main accused in Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey suicide case to police remand, the Varanasi police have arrested Sanjay Singh, another accused in the case.

Additional Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that following collection of intelligence regarding movement of Sanjay, the crime branch and Sarnath police cordoned Azamgarh highway late on Wednesday evening and Sanjay was arrested from Azamgarh underpass. Akanksha Dubey Suicide Case: CCTV Footage Showing Bhojpuri Actress Entering Hotel With Unidentified Man Hours Before Her Death Goes Viral.

After Akanksha's body was found hanging inside her hotel room on March 26, her mother Madhu Singh had lodged an FIR against Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his friend Sanjay Singh at Sarnath police station on March 27.

Earlier, the fast-track court of civil judge (junior division) Surbhi Pathak ordered Sarnath police to take Samar Singh on five-day custody remand up to April 17.

District government counsel (criminal), Alok Chandra Shukla, said that after filing of objection by the lawyers of Samar Singh on Wednesday morning, the court had reserved its order on the application of Sarnath police to seek custody remand for further interrogation him to collect evidence. Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Bhojpuri Actress Breaks Down in Tears During Insta Live; Video Goes Viral.

Samar was arrested from Ghaziabad on April 8. He was brought in Varanasi by police and was sent to jail after producing before remand magistrate on April 9.

Sarnath police had filed an application to seek Samar on a seven-day custody remand for further interrogation as his mobile phone could not be recovered. Akanksha Dubey was found hanging in her hotel room on March 26. She was in Varanasi in connection with the shooting of a film.

