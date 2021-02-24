New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing work on decongestion of 77 corridors across the city and directed officials to complete it within the given timeframe.

During a meeting, Baijal directed agencies concerned, including PWD, municipal corporations, power companies and the traffic police, to work in coordination and ensure completion of outstanding tasks related to decongestion of corridors within the laid down timeline.

The meeting was attended by the Delhi chief secretary and senior officers of traffic police, municipal corporations, PWD and other departments.

"It was emphasised that timely completion of tasks is essential to facilitate smooth flow of traffic which will eventually help in reducing air pollution," Baijal said in a tweet.

