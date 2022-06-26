New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday inspected the heritage Anang Tal Baoli at Sanjay Van here, and issued directions to restore and develop it into a "jewel of Delhi", an official statement said.

The L-G, who was accompanied by officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), further directed them to identify green patches inside the forest that can be developed into locations for small national and international conferences, festivals, cultural events and other recreational activities.

According to the statement, the L-G instructed that the 'baoli' be brought back to life with fresh water within two months. He also stressed that the restoration should be carried out strictly keeping in mind the preservation of the heritage identity of the structure, particularly its features buried underground.

He directed that an MoU be signed among the DDA, ASI, World Monument Fund (WMF), India, and Tata Consultancy Services Foundation (TCSF) within a week to carry out comprehensive restoration of the heritage 'baoli', the statement said.

Anang Tal Baoli (pond), an 11th-century heritage structure of Delhi, has been reduced to a basin of muck due to the decades-old sediment of garbage and sewage discharge from the adjacent hotels and slums.

It is nestled in the reserve forest "Sanjay Van", which is a part of the south central ridge.

It was constructed in the 11th century by Anangpala II, the Tomar ruler who is said to have inhabited the city of Delhi around his citadel of Lal Kot -- one of the earliest known forts in Delhi, the statement claimed.

"The DDA has immediately begun de-silting of the Anang Tal Baoli and the ASI too, will begin the excavation work and submit a report in the next 3-4 days along with a concrete time-frame to complete the restoration work. De-silting of the pond will be completed before the arrival of monsoon so that the pond could be filled with fresh rainwater," the statement said.

The restoration of the 45-foot deep Anang Tal Baoli will not only recharge the groundwater but will also add to the aesthetic beauty of the area. It has the potential of eventually developing into a tourist destination.

The L-G gave specific instructions to restore every heritage structure in the vicinity of the baoli, underlining that this would create awareness among the large number of people visiting this forest.

During the inspection, the L-G was informed that sewage water flowing into the baoli from adjacent hotels and jhuggis has now been stopped and a chunk of encroached land inside the forest area has been cleared.

The L-G directed the officials to carry out plantation of fruit-bearing trees within the forest so as to outnumber the Vilayati Keekar trees. He also told officials to start cocoon rearing in Sanjay Van so as to create awareness among people, particularly school children about silk production, the statement said.

Saxena asked the officials to identify and develop spots or viewing points within the forest that offered a clear view of the Qutub Minar.

"L-G Saxena emphasized that Anang Tal was an unexplored heritage of Delhi that has the potential of meeting Delhi's ever-growing need for leisure space. He instructed the agencies concerned to ensure eco-friendly public amenities like toilets, drinking water and restaurants inside the park for the convenience of visitors," the statement said.

