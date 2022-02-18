New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday suggested the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University seek accreditation of its courses from reputed foreign universities to enhance the employability of the students.

The LG chaired the 11th meeting of the Court of the university along with the vice-chancellor and other members of the body.

"Advised the University authorities to seek international accreditation of its courses from reputed institutions and universities abroad to enhance the employability options for the students and to capitalize our demographic dividend across the globe," he said in a tweet.

The Court considered and approved the Annual Report for the year 2020-21 and also deliberated upon the audit report of the CAG for the year 2018-19.

The LG complimented the management, faculty and students of the university on their achievements and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.

