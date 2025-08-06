New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The Delhi government has launched the 'Swachhata Portal' as part of the 'Delhi ko Kude Se Azaadi' campaign, a month-long cleanliness drive aimed at making Delhi one of the cleanest cities globally.

Delhi's Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood announced on Wednesday that under the "Delhi ko Kude Se Azaadi" cleanliness campaign, which runs from August 1 to August 31, the Urban Development Department has launched the "Swachhata Portal," said a release from the Office of the Minister of Education and Urban Development, Delhi.

On this portal, any institution, government office, or Resident Welfare Association (RWA) can upload before-and-after photographs of cleanliness activities carried out in their respective areas.

As per the release, Sood appealed to the people of Delhi to participate in this cleanliness campaign being run by the Delhi Government and cooperate in making Delhi a cleaner, better, and more livable city.

He emphasized that Delhi is not only the national capital but also a reflection of the country. If we wish to realize the vision of a developed India, the first step must be to make a metropolis like Delhi clean, eco-friendly, and appealing. This requires collective effort and participation from all citizens.

The Urban Development Minister further stated that as part of the cleanliness campaign, the Urban Development Department is organizing a competition for RWAs. Any Resident Welfare Association can participate by uploading photos of the cleanliness work carried out by them. Departments/institutions/organizations/associations/RWAs must first register themselves on the Swachhata Portal (https://swachhata.delhi.gov.in), as per the release.

They are required to upload photographs taken before and after the cleanliness drives. Evaluation officials will examine the uploaded photos and will also conduct on-site inspections to assess the actual situation before awarding marks.

According to the official statement, explaining the process of participation, Shri Sood informed that anyone can go to the Swachhata Portal (https://swachhata.delhi.gov.in), register their institution or RWA for the cleanliness competition, and upload the before-and-after photos of their cleanliness activities.

The Minister informed that for the purpose of evaluation in the RWA competition, a committee will be constituted under the DM in each revenue division. This committee will inspect the cleanliness efforts of the participating RWAs.

As per the release, thre prizes will be awarded as follows: First Prize - Rs 25 lakh, Second Prize - Rs 15 lakh, and Third Prize - Rs 10 lakh.

The Delhi's minister also mentioned that the prize money won by RWAs will be used for developmental works in their societies and colonies.

Sood added that the Department of Education in Delhi has identified 4,000 locations that require priority-based cleaning, and cleanliness work at these locations has already commenced. He urged that, in the spirit of "Each One, Clean One," every citizen of Delhi should contribute their shramdan to this campaign. Their efforts will not only make Delhi visibly cleaner but will also help in realizing the vision of a healthy and green Delhi.

Additionally, he appealed to all citizens to actively participate in awareness campaigns like tree plantation during the monsoon season to help make Delhi a green city, as per the release. (ANI)

