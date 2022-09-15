New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch to probe charges against four vice principals of a Delhi government school, two now retired, who allegedly misappropriated funds through non- existent guest teachers, officials said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly embezzled government money in the name of "ghost" teachers at Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Mansarovar Park, Delhi, from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017, the officials at LG office said.

"In an audit that was carried out in November 2018, it was observed that there were discrepancies and irregularities in the school, in preparing the bills in respect of salary of guest teachers and it reported misappropriation of government funds," an official said.

The matter involved a misappropriation of Rs 4.21 lakh, they said.

It was suspected that the instant case of misappropriation could be the "tip of a scam in the appointment of about 25,000 contractual guest teachers" in Delhi government schools, they claimed.

The "irregularities and discrepancies" detected first time in November, 2018 through the audit were further established in a preliminary inquiry report and the matter was handed over to the ACB, the officials said.

The ACB then moved for grant of permission to register an FIR in the case. The matter was examined by the Directorate of Vigilance, which proposed for approval of the Delhi LG.

A proposal sent in this regard by the Directorate of Education on August 28 this year was disposed by the LG with an observation that the matter required investigation by the ACB.

