New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) In yet another sign of growing tussle, the AAP on Wednesday said Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has stalled the appointment of public prosecutors and standing counsels in a bid to reverse the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation's decision, a charge dismissed by sources in the LG office as "frivolous, bereft of facts and misleading".

Addressing a press conference, party MLA Atishi alleged that the Lt Governor has stalled the appointments raising questions on the entire selection process even though the names of the candidates for empanelment of government counsels were cleared by the Delhi High Court.

"The Delhi government had sent the file containing the final list of selected candidates to inform the LG before issuing a notification. But, the LG raised objections on the selection process and asked us to send the bio-data of all the candidates," she claimed.

"He wants to scrutinise them again and decide who can become public prosecutors, standing counsels, and additional standing counsels," she added.

Contending that Delhi Lt Governor does not have powers to take decisions in the matter, Atishi accused Saxena of "overstepping" his jurisdiction and urged him not to do so as delay in appointment of standing counsels, additional additional counsels and additional public prosecutors in various courts would only harm the public interest.

The Lt Governor has been trying to "dismantle" the constitutional setup of Delhi by interfering with the matters that falls beyond his jurisdiction since he assumed charge on May 26," the Kalkaji MLA alleged.

"I request the LG with folded hands: please remain within your jurisdiction and look after the matters pertaining to land, Delhi police and law and order, and municipal corporation. Provide a safe and secure environment to the women in Delhi, she said, adding, "You should not try to interfere in the decision taken the elected government."

Sources in the LG office dismissed the charge and said that the issues being raised by the AAP MLA were "frivolous, bereft of facts and deliberately misleading".

"The proposal pertaining to empanelment of Standing Counsel (Criminal), Additional Standing Counsel (Criminal) and Additional Public Prosecutor is under active consideration and is taking the normal procedural time as necessitated by the various aspects involved in such matters," one of the sources said.

The sources said a proposal for empanelment of 44 standing counsels/additional standing counsels and additional public prosecutors recommended by the committee headed by Delhi Law Minister had been put up before the then Lt Governor Anil Baijal and were "statutorily" sent to the Delhi High Court for "their concurrence".

"The High Court rejected four names and conveyed their consent for 40 names only to Delhi government on June 3, subject to certain conditions that included taking undertakings from the concerned advocates regarding briefs that they could accept," the source said.

Thereafter, a proposal incorporating these 40 names and observations of the the High Court were put up to the Lt governor on June 6, without including the bio-data of the recommended candidates, "which is an obvious pre-requisite for due diligence", official sources said.

"It is is underlined that as per extant guidelines dated April 27, 2010, the Lt. Governor in consultation with the Delhi High Court is the competent authority for the appointment of Standing Counsel (Criminal)/Additional Standing Counsel (Criminal)/ Additional Public Prosecutor," the source said.

Accordingly, the file has been returned back to the Delhi government's Law Department with the direction from the Lt Governor to place on record the bio-data of all the recommended candidates for empanelment as standing counsel, additional standing counsel and additional public prosecutor, the source said.

"A reply thereto is yet pending on part of the Delhi government," the source added. PTI PK

