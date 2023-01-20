New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday launched a skill-development programme for the training of 1,020 inmates, informed the Raj Niwas.

The skill training programme is being conducted under Innovative and Special Projects (ISP) of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM) and has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India.

For this purpose, Primero Skills and Training Pvt. Ltd. has been selected as a training partner by the Ministry and the programme is being steered through the Mission Swaraj (State Urban Livelihood Mission).

This skill development programme has been envisaged to be of around 350 hours/3-4 months duration with a batch size of 30 inmates. Those inmates who are going to be released in the next 6-9 months will be considered for this training. This skill development programme will ensure placement of around 70 per cent of the successful trainee inmates, enable them to earn their livelihood, help them re-integrate them into the society and thus lead a meaningful life after release from the prison. This will also prevent economically vulnerable inmates from falling back to crime.

LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, while inaugurating the training programme exhorted all inmates for their reformation. He asked them to consider the training programme as a temple for the enhancement of their skills, which will help in earning their livelihood post-release and thus also support their family.

"Every inmate has the capacity to reform, provided he has the will- power and commitment to never come back to prison again," LG said.

He directed the Prison Department to increase the number of trades (in skill training) in consultation with the inmates. Also, by better marketing of the products made by inmates, their talents could be brought to the notice of the general public and garner recognition for them.

On occasion, the reformatory zeal of inmates with good conduct during the sentence period was also appreciated and several prisoners were released by the remission of their sentences. Prison remission to a convict maintaining good conduct in the prison is usually granted as a concession by the prison authority as provided in the Delhi Prisons Rules, 2018.

'Remission from Government' is one of the types of remission granted to eligible convicts u/s 432 CrPC and under Delhi Prison Rules, 2018 by the Government and it is over & above the maximum limit of remission under the rules. As such, 67 disciplined inmates were rewarded for their good conduct by the remission of their sentences and their release on the occasion. The event included performances by inmates showcasing their talents. (ANI)

