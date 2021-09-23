New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Anil Baijal Thursday reviewed the ongoing programmes and plans to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the independence and asked officials to highlight lesser known monuments related to freedom struggle.

The meeting to review the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' events was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, NDMC chairman, the commissioners of the three MCDs along with other senior officials.

Also Read | Leh-Ladakh Tour Package Launched By IRCTC; 7-Day Trip to Begin From Lucknow On September 26, Check Price And Package Details.

"Advised the officers to highlight the contribution of unsung heroes of freedom struggle (in programmes of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) and focus on lesser known monuments in the city associated with the freedom movement for informing and inspiring the new generation," Baijal said in a tweet.

The LG said it was also advised that for maximum outreach and impact a convergence approach may be adopted with effective use of technology to spread the message while complying with COVID-19 protocols.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Seeks Easing of Anti-Pollution Rules in NCR During Meeting To Improve Air Quality Ahead of Winter.

"It was informed (by officials) that a comprehensive plan has been drawn including theme based events, IEC (Information, Education and Communication) campaigns, exhibitions etc in line with the 5 themes of, Freedom Struggle, Actions @75, Resolve @75, Achievements @75 & Ideas @75," the LG said in another tweet.

Various programmes and campaigns are being organised by the Central and state governments including Delhi under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 75th anniversary of the India's independence.

The Delhi government has also announced to set up 100 high mast Tricolours across the city to celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence.

Tricolours have already been set up at five locations and remaining will come up by the end of this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)