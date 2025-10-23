New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): As part of preparations for the Chhath festival, Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena and Minister of Art, Culture and Languages Kapil Mishra jointly inspected Vasudev Ghat on Thursday and issued detailed directions to the concerned officials to ensure that no aspect of the arrangements is left incomplete.

According to an official release, Kapil Mishra emphasised that cleanliness, lighting, security, and traffic management should be completed within the stipulated time so that devotees do not face any inconvenience. Senior officials from the Government of Delhi, the Municipal Corporation, and other concerned departments were present during the inspection.

This year, grand Chhath Puja celebrations will be organised at more than 1300 ghats across Delhi. The arrangements being made along the Yamuna are on an unprecedented and historic scale. For the first time, such an extensive organisation is being undertaken for Chhath Puja in Delhi, and the government's preparations reflect strong planning and dedication, the release said.

During the inspection, Kapil Mishra stated that this year's Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi will be the most extensive ever organised. "Our goal is to provide devotees with a clean, safe, and culturally enriching experience. Along with the Lieutenant Governor, I inspected Vasudev Ghat today and directed all departmental officials to complete preparations on time," he said, as per the release.

He further added, "This is not a government that only talks; it delivers. This is the first Chhath Puja under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and in this very first celebration, the promise of enabling worship along the Yamuna banks is being fulfilled. It is a matter of pride for Delhi that devotees will now be able to perform traditional rituals on the banks of the Yamuna."

Kapil Mishra also said that the previous government had deliberately imposed a ban on Chhath Puja.

"Kejriwal insulted the people of Purvanchal, but this time, the people of Purvanchal will celebrate their Chhath festival with pride and self-respect. For the past six years, Kejriwal had banned Chhath Puja along the Yamuna banks, but not anymore. Now, the Government of Delhi stands with every devotee," he said. (ANI)

