New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday appealed to migrant workers not to leave the city in the wake of lockdown against coronavirus and said the government will take care of their needs.

"It is my appeal to all migrant workers not to leave Delhi in anxiety. I assure you that the government will take care of your needs in the crisis created by coronavirus. All necessary arrangements are being made for you" he said in a tweet.

"You run Delhi with your untiring efforts. This city is yours," he added.

Delhi government on Monday imposed a six-day lockdown to deal with increasing cases of COVID-19. Hundreds of migrant workers later thronged the Anand Vihar bus terminus in the city to board buses for their native places. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)