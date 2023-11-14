New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday approved the creation of 10 more Family Courts in the Capital, raising the number of such Courts in the city to 31, said a press release by LG office.

"The approval affects the creation of posts of 10 Judges to head these Courts and also 71 other posts that include Reader, Steno/ Sr. PA, Steno/ PA, Assistant Ahlmad, Naib Nazir, Orderly and Staff Car Driver," said the official statement.

The approval comes following a recommendation of the full Court way back in 2019 for the creation of at least 10 more Family Courts in view of the pendency of cases for more than 5-10 years.

About 46,000 cases are pending in Family Courts in Delhi, the lowest being 1321 pending with Principal Judge, Family Court, Saket and the highest being 3654 pending with Family Court, Rohini, the press release said.

According to Family Court, Dwarka, there are about 150-200 on average being registered with Family Courts on a daily basis and approximately 80% of staff in these Courts is working on diverted capacity from various other Departments.

Recently, LG Saxena approved the creation of 10 additional posts of IT cadre in order to strengthen IT-enabled services in the Delhi Prison Department.

These 10 additional posts will include one post of Senior System Analyst, one post of System Analyst and eight posts of Data Processing Assistants (Assistant Programmer), according to the official statement.

The official release further mentioned that the total financial implication for the creation of 10 posts is estimated to be around Rs 1.02 crore annually.

The press note by the LG office also informed that the IT Department, Administrative Reforms Department and the Finance Department have concurred with the creation of above mentioned 10 additional posts. (ANI)

