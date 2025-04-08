Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday in Lucknow.

UP minister Swantantra Dev Singh said that the meeting was related to the cases that are pending in the court concerning Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and Chief Secretaries discussed the issues.

Also Read | Thakurpukur Car Accident: Drunk Filmmaker Siddhant Das Crashes SUV in Crowded Kolkata Market Leaving 1 Dead and 8 Injured; Accused Sent To Remand Till April 10.

"This meeting was held regarding the cases pending in the court. The Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments sat together and discussed the problems and how to solve those problems", he told ANI on Tuesday.

On Monday, Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the All India Police Handball Cluster 2024-25 in Lucknow, underscoring the importance of sports in daily life.

Also Read | Blast Outside BJP Leader's House: 2 Held in Connection With Explosion at Manoranjan Kalia's Jalandhar Residence; Pakistan's ISI, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Involved, Say Police.

Addressing participants and officials, CM Yogi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for choosing Uttar Pradesh to host the national-level tournament.

"I am delighted that for the next four days, the All India Police Handball Cluster will take place in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 75 teams are participating in the event. I thank the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister for selecting Uttar Pradesh to host this tournament," he said.

Highlighting the significance of sports for a healthy lifestyle, the Chief Minister said that physical activities have always been a part of Indian culture.

"We all know that sports activities have been an integral part of Indian lifestyle since ancient times. For a healthy India, we must promote sports," he said, noting that Prime Minister Modi has played a vital role in promoting a sports culture across the country.

He also pointed out that 500 medal-winning athletes, who have represented India in international competitions, have joined the Uttar Pradesh Police force through a special recruitment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)