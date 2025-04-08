In a shocking accident, a vegetable seller was killed, and seven others were injured after a car, reportedly driven by a drunk driver, rammed into a market on Sunday, April 6, in Kolkata's Thakurpukur. The police have detained Siddhant Das alias Vikto, a film and television director and his female co-passenger in connection with the accident. It was reported that another woman who was sitting in the rear seat of the car fled from the scene after the accident. Urmila Kothare Car Accident Case: Bombay High Court Issues Notice on Actress’ Plea To Transfer Probe in Kandivali Car Crash Incident, Orders Preservation of CCTV Footage.

Accident Took Place While Returning From a Party

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident took place in the crowded Thakurpukur area at around 9 AM on Sunday (April 7). Siddhant Das, who was in control of the wheels, was on his way back from Bakrahat in South 24 Parganas to Garihat in south Kolkata. According to reports, Das, along with two women, was returning from a party when he lost control of the car. He drove his SUV straight at the bustling market, hitting three two-wheelers and pedestrians.

The Accused Were Drunk

After the accident, Das reportedly tried to escape but was caught by the locals, who stopped his vehicle and beat him up. Police confirmed that Das was driving under the influence of alcohol and also recovered four bottles of alcohol from his car. A vegetable vendor named Aminur Rahman, who was injured in the crash, was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Another local named Joydeb Majumdar also suffered serious injuries and is currently battling for his life.

Aminur Rahman's nephew, Manzoor Rahman, who is a witness in the crash, told TOI, "I was standing on the road outside the market. Suddenly, I saw the car. It hit at least seven people, including a person on a scooter and two others on bikes."

Swastika Mukherjee Reacts to the Thakurpukur Accident

Actress Swastika Mukherjee, known for her roles in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Dil Bechara, and Paatal Lok, has always been vocal on social media about various issues. This time too, the actress raised her voice about the Thakurpur accident through a post on Facebook. She wrote, "I knew that drunk driving is a serious crime. Police don't listen to anything when caught. No power, identity - know who I know, whose son I know - this marka attitude does not work. Straight to the dust. In Kolkata, police are very strict about this. So how did everyone get bail in such a deadly incident? The woman who ran away from the market was not caught. Who is she? Why was she let go?"

Raising questions about the investigation, the actress spoke out for the innocent lives endangered by such careless individuals who often escape with minimal punishment. Swastika also stated that the two women in the car with Das were equally guilty. She concluded her post by saying, "The rule is one for everyone. Severe punishment." Maharashtra Road Accident: Cop, His 3 Family Members Killed As Car Collides With Fuel Tanker in Wardha.

Swastika Mukherjee on Thakurpukur Accident That Killed 1

Das was produced in front of the Alipore court on Monday (April 7) and was later granted police custody till April 10. He has been booked on charges of rash and negligent driving along with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

