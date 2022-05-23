New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The national capital is likely to see another spell of thunderstorms and heavy rain on Monday night after the first bout early this morning brought in much-needed respite from the scorching sun and brought down the mercury by 11 degrees Celsius.

"Delhi is likely to witness another spell of thunderstorm and heavy rain on Monday night," the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

Rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region this morning, leading to a sharp fall in temperature.

"Today, just from 5:40 am till 7 am, the temperature fell by 11 degrees Celsius, from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius," the IMD said.

Rain and thundershowers also affected road and air traffic during the rush hours and brought down houses and trees at some places. Power disruptions was reported in several parts.

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were also affected in the morning due to the weather conditions.

The Met Department has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city could remain below 40 degrees till May 26 and is likely to rise to 41 degree Celsius by May 28. (ANI)

