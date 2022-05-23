New Delhi, May 23: Congress will soon announce the new party president in its Uttar Pradesh unit after a debacle in the assembly elections. The UP PCC chief post has been lying vacant since party president Sonia Gandhi asked the state chiefs of five states to resign after defeat in elections.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with senior party leaders of Uttar Pradesh at 10 Janpath in New Delhi. Former MP Rashid Alvi, Pramod Tiwari, Rajesh Mishra and other Congress leaders were present during the meeting with Priyanka Gandhi today. Congress Postpones ‘Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun’ Marathon in Uttar Pradesh Amid COVID-19 Spread.

An announcement regarding the new president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress will be made soon. "Decision over Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief will be taken soon. However, it was an internal meeting, so we can not disclose the details," Rashid Alvi told ANI. Congress faced a debacle in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab assembly elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)