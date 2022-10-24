New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wished happiness and prosperity to the people of the city on Diwali.

Saxena also urged people to follow precautionary measures for COVID-19 and pollution while celebrating the festival.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Five of Family Killed As Car Rams Into Truck in Basti District.

"Hearty wishes to Delhiites on auspicious festival of Diwali. I hope this festival will bring unbound happiness and prosperity in your lives. It's urged to all to be vigilant towards precautionary guidelines and pollution," the lieutenant governor tweeted.

Chief Minister Kejriwal also wished good health and prosperity to people.

Also Read | Diwali 2022: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Celebrate Deepavali With Vantangiyas in Gorakhpur.

"Lots of good wishes of Diwali to all of you for good health and happy and prosperous life. May goddess Laxmi always reside in your house," he tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet greeted people, praying to goddess Laxmi and Lord Rama to bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in the lives of all.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)