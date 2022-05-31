New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): A man drowned on Monday near the underpass between Badarpur and Pul Prahladpur in Delhi because of waterlogging in the area.

As per the police, the deceased was walking from Prahladpur bridge towards Badarpur when he drowned.

"One person drowned yesterday near the underpass between Badarpur and Pul Prahladpur because of waterlogging in the area. The person was walking from Prahladpur bridge towards Badarpur when he drowned," Delhi Police said.

The deceased, aged between 45-50 years, has not been identified yet. As per the police, he had a tattoo saying "Kiran I Love u" on his right hand.

The police also informed that barricades were installed to restrict movement at the railway underpass.

A case has been registered under section 174 (untimely, unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

With this, as many as three people died while several were injured after heavy rainfall and a storm hit Delhi NCR on Monday afternoon.

A 50-year-old man from the Jama Masjid area died after a balcony fell over him in the aftermath of a hailstorm and rain. Another 65-year-old man died in the North Delhi area after a tree fell on him during the storm.

Delhi police had also informed that they rescued a family of three, including a child after their car got trapped under a tree in the Kabutar market area following a hailstorm.

The rain in Delhi caused damage to life and property. It also uprooted several trees, bringing traffic to a standstill. A total of 294 calls of trees falling were received till 8 pm yesterday, said police. (ANI)

