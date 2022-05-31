San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch RealityOS for its upcoming augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headset. According to a report by The Verge, the RealityOS has appeared in a trademark filing, "which hasn't been officially filed by the Apple but it's common practice for large companies to apply for trademarks under one-off company". Apple Might Finally Bring Always-On Display Feature on Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Smartphones.

The RealityOS powered headsets will be able to offer a combination of VR and AR experiences, immersing users in virtual content as well as layering virtual elements over real world environments.

The trademark application is the latest evidence that Apple is on the edge of announcing its long-rumored headset, the report mentioned.

Earlier this month, the company's board of directors reportedly tried out the wearable device which is common practice ahead of a public launch. The AR headset is expected to sport a sleek design so that it is lightweight and comfortable for the wearer to roam around for prolonged periods.

Reports mentioned that the company could officially announce this new operating system for the headset during its annual worldwide developers' conference (WWDC).

Meanwhile, Apple's Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) will kick off from June 6 for more than 30 million Apple developers around the globe. WWDC22 helps developers and designers explore the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

