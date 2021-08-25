New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing his live-in partner to death in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area after she refused to marry him, police said.

Manisha (31) was in a live-in relationship with Anil Kumar since 2011. When she started avoiding him, Kumar suspected her of having a relationship with someone else, they said.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 708 Fresh COVID Cases, 730 Discharges, and 10 Deaths in the Last 24 … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Police said when Manisha refused his marriage proposal, he in fit of rage stabbed her to death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said "On Wednesday, around 5.30 am, we got a call from a landlord saying his tenant had stabbed his wife. When our team reached the spot, the woman was found lying in a pool of blood."

Also Read | Gujarat Horror: Minor Raped By 30-Year-Old Man in Bhavnagar District; Accused Arrested.

"She was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead," the officer said.

Kumar was apprehended from the spot and the kitchen knife he used to stab Manisha was confiscated, Meena said.

"During interrogation, Kumar confessed to his crime and told police that he was in a live-in relationship with Manisha since 2011 but recently she started ignoring him. He started suspecting her of having a relationship with someone else. On Wednesday morning, he asked Manisha to marry him but she refused. This made him angry and he stabbed her in her abdomen and neck," the DCP said.

A case of has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Kumar has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, he said.

Family members of both the man and woman have been informed, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)