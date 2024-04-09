New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Delhi Police arrested a man who allegedly murdered his live-in partner and stuffed her body inside a wardrobe due to continued pressure for marriage.

The body of the deceased, identified as Rukhsar alias Riya, was found inside a wardrobe. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was in a live-in relationship with her friend Vipul Tailor. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, Vipul Tailor, was previously involved in 10 other cases, according to Delhi Police.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Body of Missing Four-Year-Old Girl Found at Neighbour's House in Moti Nagar Area; Accused Held.

According to reports from the Delhi Police, the distress call came in on the night of April 3rd at approximately 10:30 pm. The caller told the police about the heinous crime, stating that their daughter had been murdered by a person named Vipul Tailor.

"On 3rd April at 10:30 pm, we received a call where the caller said that my daughter had been murdered by a person named Vipul. Immediately, a PCR and staff reach the incident spot," DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh told ANI.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MNS President Raj Thackeray Extends 'Unconditional' Support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding swiftly, a team of officers, including the PCR unit, rushed to the scene of the crime in Dwarka.

Upon arrival, law enforcement personnel made a chilling discovery - the dead body of Rukhsar alias Riya was found concealed inside a large wardrobe with sliding doors.

"The body of the deceased, identified as Rukhsar alias Riya, was found in the Almirah. Crime Team and FSL were called. Teams were formed to arrest the accused, who was absconding," DCP Singh added.

Traces of struggle were evident on her body, with superficial wounds and strangulation marks suggesting an attempt to fend off her assailant, according to the police.

DCP Singh also disclosed that the prime suspect in the case, had a notorious criminal record preceding this incident, as he was involved in a total of 10 prior cases, including charges of attempted murder and violations of the NDPS Act.

"We found that several cases were registered against him in Gujarat as well. During the investigation, it was revealed that two cases were registered in Delhi against the accused, Vipul Tailor...After sincere efforts, he was arrested," the DCP added.

Further investigation revealed that Rukhsar and Vipul were in a live-in relationship. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)