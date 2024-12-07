New Delhi [India], December 7 ( ANI): A 52-year old man was shot by two unidentified assailants while returning from his morning walk in Delhi's Farsh Bazar area on Saturday, according to police.

The attackers, who came on a motorcycle, opened fire at Jain, causing multiple gunshot injuries

Also Read | NEET 2025 Exam Date: Tentative Schedule for NTA NEET PG Examination Out, Check Details.

A PCR call was made at the Police Station of Farsh Bazar in New Delhi on Saturday morning. As per officials, Sunil Jain (52) was reported to have been shot by two people who came on a motorcycle while he was returning back to his residence after a morning walk.

"A PCR call was made regarding a firing incident was received in PS Farsh Bazar. The Police staff reached the spot and found one Sunil Jain (52) with gunshot injuries. He was returning to his home after a morning walk. He was reported to have been shot by two persons who came on a motorcycle," DCP Shahdara said.

Also Read | Crack in INDIA Bloc? TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee Expresses Dissatisfaction With Functioning of Opposition Alliance, Says 'Willing To Lead INDIA Bloc if Given Opportunity'.

Crime team rushed to the spot upon receiving information.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)