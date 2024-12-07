Mumbai, December 7: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a tentative schedule for the NEET Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 exam, with the examination expected to be held on June 15, 2025. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has also announced that the mandatory MBBS internship for eligibility will conclude by July 31, 2025. This marks an important step for medical students preparing for the postgraduate medical entrance exam. NEET MDS 2025 Exam Date 2025: NBE Releases NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025 at nbe.edu.in, Check Tentative Dates Here.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) shared the preliminary dates through an internal notice to the Deans and Principals of medical institutions, confirming the deadlines for the mandatory MBBS internship. However, an official notification confirming these dates is still pending from NMC and NBEMS. Check the schedule below for more details.

Tentative Exam Schedule

Exam Name Exam Date(s) Additional Information NEET MDS 2025 January 31, 2025 Postgraduate dental entrance exam NEET SS 2024 March 29-30, 2025 Super peciality entrance test NEET PG 2025 (Tentative) June 15, 2025 Postgraduate medical entrance exam Internship Completion Deadline (PG) July 31, 2025 Eligibility for NEET PG 2025 FMGE & NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Exam December 2024 Screening and diploma exams Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) February 9, 2025 Screening test for dental graduates Formative Assessment Test (FAT) January 12, 2025 Evaluation for NBEMS programs DNB (Broad Specialty) Final Practical October 2024, January/February 2025 Practical exams for broad specialties Fellowship Entrance Test 2024 February 16, 2025 Admission to fellowship programs NEET MDS 2025 January 31, 2025 Postgraduate dental entrance exam

Candidates who are eligible to appear for the NEET-PG 2025 exam must ensure that their MBBS internship is completed by the specified deadline of July 31, 2025, in order to meet the eligibility criteria. The NEET-PG exam serves as a gateway for admission to various postgraduate medical programs, including MD, MS, and diploma courses, at medical institutions across the country. For more updates on the NEET-PG 2025 exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

