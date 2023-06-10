New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a battery warehouse in the Ghazipur area of Delhi.

Six fire tenders were present at the spot to douse off the flames.

So far, no injury or causality has been reported.

A large number of batteries and tyres were kept on the ground floor in a two-storey godown, due to which the fire took a severe form.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

