New Delhi, April 8: A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown at PVC market in the Tikri Kalan area in the wee hours of Saturday, said the officials.

After receiving the information, 25 fire tenders were pressed into the service, added the officials. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Cloth Godown in Gandhi Nagar Market, No Casualty Reported.

Visuals From the Spot

#WATCH | Delhi: Morning visual from Tikri Kalan area where fire broke out in a plastic godown during the early hours today. 25 fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported so far. https://t.co/yhTyNp2M4y pic.twitter.com/Clr2ul8CmF — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details on the incident are awaited.

