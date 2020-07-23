New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Authorities have drawn out a calendar of activities for the next two months, seeking to engage the public in the formulation of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041, officials said on Thursday.

The 12th Review Committee meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain to analyse the progress of the MPD 2041, the urban body said.

"A public engagement calendar will be published shortly by DDA for public meetings and interactions to get the feedback of citizens, RWAs, stakeholder groups such as industry and market associations, professional bodies, civil society groups, informal sector, children and youth, etc." the DDA said in a statement.

These meetings are planned to be held online in August and September, given the COVID-19 situation.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) is preparing the next Master Plan for Delhi 2041.

This Master Plan shall be a strategic enabling plan. Sustainability, inclusivity and equity are the underlying core principles. The policies would majorly focus towards having quality living for the citizens of Delhi and establish its potential at global economic level and cultural powerhouse, it said.

The major focus of the review meeting was towards fostering public engagement in the process. The plan should respond to the needs and concerns of the people of Delhi, the officials said.

For this purpose, a comprehensive stakeholder engagement process is being carried out since the beginning of 2019, the DDA said.

The first step was to have focused group discussions with experts, professionals, civil society groups on specific aspects such as environment, health, pollution, heritage, mobility, renewable energy, gender issues, urban design creation of public spaces among others, the statement said.

In the coming months, a wider outreach will be done by DDA and NIUA through newspapers in all local languages, radio, social media, etc. for extensive public engagement, it said.

DDA has launched a new interactive microsite as the "Public Engagement Portal for MPD-2041", which is being developed incrementally.

The portal will share information on the preparation of MPD 2041 as well as a number of visioning and perception surveys for citizens feedback.

Date and time of public consultation meetings and events shall be shared on the portal to enable residents of Delhi for participating in the MPD 2041 preparation process and shape a shared vision for developing the city, the DDA said.

