Jabalpur, July 23: The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced a complete lockdown in Jabalpur district from July 24 to July 27 amid rising COVID-19 cases in the city. The restrictions will be imposed in the city from 7 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday morning. Only essential services, including dairy, medical stores, petrol pumps, gas agencies will remain open during the lockdown. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 45,720 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,129 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 12 Lakh-Mark.

The order to impose lockdown was issued by Jabalpur District Magistrate. In the order the DM said, “Weddings which were already fixed for 24th, 25th ad 26th July will be allowed to be held. Only 20 people (including bride and groom) allowed at the wedding.”

Tweet By ANI:

Bhopal will also remain under lockdown from July 24 to August 2 in wake of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the city. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra , tweeted, “A decision has been taken to implement 10 days lockdown in Bhopal from the night of July 24 to August 2. This decision has been taken in view of the situation of the coronavirus infection in the Madhya Pradesh capital.”

Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh Inched closer to 25,000 on Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll in the state also mounted to 770. Currently, there are over 7,000 active cases in Madhya Pradesh.

