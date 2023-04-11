New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Dehli Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Education Minister Atishi on Monday conducted a surprise raid at a MCD school and claimed that they found no sign of cleanliness as heaps of scrap was stored next to students in classrooms and toilets were in disrepair without doors.

"Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Education Minister Atishi were shocked to see the appalling conditions of the school. On further inspection they found out that students were being made to sit on the ground in completely unsanitary and dangerous conditions," the Delhi government said in a statement.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Seven-Foot Crocodile Rescued From Toilet, Triggers Panic in Firozabad.

Atishi and Oberoi pulled up officials for their negligence and warned them of strict action against those responsible for the mismanagement. They also directed the officials to take action to address the issues at the school and ensure that the children are provided with a safe and conducive learning environment, the statement said without specifiying the school.

Mayor Oberoi, in a statement, said, "It is unacceptable that our children are forced to study in such conditions. The safety and well-being of our children should be our top priority, and we will not tolerate any negligence in this regard."

Also Read | Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Judge in Karnataka, Says 'Callousness, Unbecoming of a Judicial Officer'.

Oberoi also claimed that the state of the school was a clear reflection of the lack of accountability and responsibility on the part of the officials. "We will ensure that the necessary steps are taken to improve the condition of the school and provide a safe and healthy environment for our children," she added.

The raid came as part of the government's ongoing efforts to improve the quality of education in MCD schools and ensure that every child receives a quality education, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)