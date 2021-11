New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Metro rail in the national capital services will be suspended from Rajiv Chowk to the Central Secretariat section from the start of the day on November 21 (Sunday) till 7:30 am on the same day due to scheduled track maintenance work, informed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday.

"Yellow Line Update Train services will be suspended from Rajiv Chowk to the Central Secretariat section from the start of the day on 21st Nov. 2021 (Sunday) till 7:30 AM on the same day due to scheduled track maintenance work," DMRC tweeted from its official account.

Taking to Twitter DMRC also informed that the Patel Chowk Metro station will also remain closed till the resumption of train services in the section.

"Patel Chowk Metro station will remain closed till the resumption of train services in the section. Connectivity between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat stations will be provided through Free Feeder Bus service during this period," DMRC tweeted.

DMRC informed that there will be a normal service from Samaypur Badli to Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat to HUDA City Centre.

"Normal services from Samaypur Badli to Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat to HUDA City Centre. Normal service on all other lines," said DMRC. (ANI)

