New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said that services have resumed normally on the Pink Line but continue to be affected on parts of the Red and Yellow Lines due to overhead equipment (OHE) damage caused by strong winds and rain in the national capital.

In a post on X, DMRC said, "Metro Service Update:

1.Train services on Pink Line are running normal now.

2. Due to OHE breakdowns, train services are regulated and operating on a single line on the following sections of Red and Yellow Line:

* Red Line: Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda

*Yellow Line: Vishwavidyalaya to Samaypur Badli."

"Services on remaining sections of these lines are running through both Up and Down Lines but are little delayed," DMRC said in their post on X, adding, "Services on all other lines which are not impacted by this windstorm are running normal."

Earlier in the day, DMRC had said that metro operations were affected in some parts of the Red, Yellow and Pink Lines due to damage to overhead equipment and external objects falling onto the tracks following heavy rain and hailstorms in parts of Delhi.

Areas near Shaheed Nagar, Jahangirpuri and Nizamuddin stations were among the worst affected.

"Due to sudden windstorm, there has been some damage to OHE or external objects falling/coming on to metro tracks at certain locations," DMRC had said in a statement.

The DMRC had assured commuters that efforts were underway to remove the obstructions and restore the damaged overhead equipment in order to fully resume normal operations. (ANI)

