New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Delhi Minister Ashish Sood offered prayers at Jhandewalan Temple, on the occasion of Holi on Friday.

The Delhi Minister could be seen performing the holy rituals and jalabhishek (water offering) at the Shivalinga in the temple premises along with his family.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood extended greetings of Holi and said, "I prayed on the occasion of Holi and for everyone in Delhi. Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, we are committed to having a clean and beautiful Delhi."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also wished everyone on the auspicious occasion of Holi, "Infinite best wishes to the people of Delhi and the entire country on the sacred festival of colours, Holi. May this festival of colours, Holi, bring countless happiness, immense love and harmony in your life."

"This festival is not just a celebration of colours, but a living symbol of the victory of truth, strong bonds of relationships and mutual brotherhood. Let us all celebrate this festival in a safe, harmonious and environmentally sensitive manner. Respect each other, fill every heart with the colours of love and harmony, and together move towards a prosperous, happy Delhi," posted Rekha Gupta on X.

As the country begins to mark the festival of color and celebrate the occasion in harmony and joy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings for the festival and prayed for joy and happiness in the lives of the countrymen.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen," posted PM on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted everybody on the auspicious occasion of Holi on Friday.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colours of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness," posted President Murmu on X.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings on the vibrant occasion of Holi on Friday and prayed for the happiness and health of the public.

"Heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious festival of Holi. This festival, a symbol of joy, happiness and new energy, may fill your life with the colours of happiness and good health, this is my wish. May your Holi be joyful and safe!

Best wishes to you on the vibrant festival of Holi! May the colors of joy, enthusiasm and new energy fill your life with happiness and health. Have a wonderful and safe Holi!" posted Rajnath Singh on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath applied gulal to calves and cows at Gorakhnath temple on Friday on the occasion of Holi.

Additionally, people have begun enthusiastically celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi by applying gulaal (colored powder) on each other and dancing joyously.

Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the joy of life.

The festival of Holi began across the country on Thursday, with Choti Holi. People come together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. (ANI)

