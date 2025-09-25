New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Delhi Minister Ashish Sood visited the Kalkaji Temple early Thursday morning to offer prayers on the fourth day of the ongoing Shardiya Navratri celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said, "...I prayed for the good health of the people of Delhi by offering prayers at Kalkaji Temple on the holy occasion of Navratri..."

The fourth day of Navratri holds special significance and is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, one of the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga. Devotees thronged temples across the country to offer prayers and participate in rituals.

In the national capital, a large number of devotees also gathered at the Jhandewalan Temple, where the morning aarti was performed amid chants of bhajans and devotional songs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed to Goddess Chandraghanta on the third day of Navratri.

Sharing a video on X, the Prime Minister posted, "The third day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Mother Chandraghanta, the symbol of peace, courage, and fearlessness."

"May the blessings of Devi Ma infuse positivity into everyone's life. May her grace bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune to my family members across the country--this is my prayer," the PM added.

Meanwhile, the festive fervour continues across other parts of the country. In Jammu and Kashmir, devotees flocked to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in large numbers on the third day of Navratri. Despite long queues, pilgrims remained upbeat as the yatra resumed after being suspended for 22 days due to heavy rains and landslides.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and the local administration have made special arrangements to ensure smooth darshan and facilitate the increasing footfall of pilgrims during the nine-day celebrations.

In Gujarat, large community gatherings and cultural performances are central to the observance, attracting thousands of devotees and performers. The festive fervour in Kolkata is also marked by the creativity and thematic depth of its iconic Durga Puja pandals. This year, several pandals across the city are exploring themes rooted in artificial intelligence, environmental concerns, and evolving family dynamics, sparking reflection alongside celebration.

Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is a vibrant and widely celebrated Hindu festival observed across India. The nine-night festival, held during the lunar month of Ashwin, is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, each symbolising distinct qualities such as power, wisdom, and compassion.

The celebrations are marked by daily prayers, fasting, devotional songs, and energetic traditional dance forms such as Garba and Dandiya Raas. (ANI)

