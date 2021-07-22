New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday conducted surprise inspections of fair price shops in Burari to take stock of the distribution of ration through e-PoS devices under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013 and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY) for July 2021.

"The minister enquired about operation of e-PoS devices. The minister directed the FPSs owners to maintain proper internet connectivity and networking arrangements so that no technical difficulty arises in distribution of ration through e-PoS devices. He found the smooth distribution of ration at the FPS through e-PoS device during the visit," the government statement said.

The minister also directed that the information of the helpline number 1967 and 1800-11-0841 for technical support of e-PoS device by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) shall also be displayed on each shop.

"Hussain cautioned ration beneficiaries to be aware and not to pay anything for food-grains being provided to them as the Delhi government has decided to provide free of cost ration to the beneficiaries," it said.

Hussain said that ration distribution under the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme is now also being implemented through all e-PoS enabled FPSs in Delhi.

"This facility will be allowed to all the migrant beneficiaries under national portability, who have been identified under the NFSA in their parent state," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)