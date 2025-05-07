New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra commented on #OperationSindoor, saying, "Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat aaj aatanki aur unke aakaaon ko samajh aa gayi hogi. Unhone ne kaha tha jao Modi ko bata dena, aaj Modi ne bata diya."

Mishra's statement underlined the operation's impact, suggesting that those who challenged India's sovereignty now understand the cost of their actions. He implied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive response through the operation sent a strong message to the terrorists and their backers.

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

India has responded to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which has killed 26 people.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops.

The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Col Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed the media about Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.Vikram Misri indicated that intelligence agencies have predicted further terror attacks against India.

This was India's deepest strike inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

The government affirmed India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

It said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

The government had given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

The government had convened an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for any action taken by the government against the perpetrators of the terror attack. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

