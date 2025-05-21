New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa participated in the Tiranga Yatra today in Delhi to pay tribute to the bravery of the Indian Army for Operation Sindoor.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said at the event, "We are very happy that our army showed bravery. Today, we salute their bravery. Today, all the people of the Sikh community have taken out this rally in honour of our army... We also salute that brave mother who gave birth to that brave son, who went 100 kilometres inside and destroyed the enemy..."

Manjinder Singh Sirsa also stated that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi questioned his patriotism: "...The feeling of patriotism can only be felt by those who are country residents. Rahul Gandhi's mother, Sonia Gandhi, is not from this country. Rahul Gandhi tried his best to stop the all-party delegation. He takes donations from China, opens his office in Turkey, and speaks the language of Pakistan.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Ashish Sood and others also participated in the Tiranga Yatra.

"Our Khalsa Panth has always been at the forefront for the service of the country, for the protection of the country, and for the unity of the country. Today's Tiranga Yatra is also to give the message that every person of the Sikh community of the country is ready to die for this motherland... I congratulate all my brothers of the Sikh community who organised such a big Tiranga Yatra in Delhi today," the Delhi CM said.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with former Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, led a Tiranga Yatra in Delhi to honour the Indian Armed Forces for their crucial role in Operation Sindoor.

Speaking during the yatra, Smriti Irani emphasised the significance of Operation Sindoor, stating, "Operation Sindoor is a symbol, a pledge of our country. It's not just a mission of our Armed Forces but a clear message to terrorists that whenever they target the women of our nation, the entire country, the Government of India, and the Indian Armed Forces will be there to protect them."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13 and this will continue until May 23. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success. (ANI).

