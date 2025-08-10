New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Sunday took to the streets at midnight to assess the waterlogging situation in the Connaught Place (CP) Outer Circle area, which had been severely affected by the recent rains.

Verma visited the site to oversee the relief efforts and ensure that the necessary measures were being taken to address the issue.

"When it was raining for the last 2 days... I visited this area at midnight... Only this 100 m patch of the CP outer circles was waterlogged... We have already installed one pump and have ordered to install another," Parvesh Verma told reporters.

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday. Areas including Vasant Kunj, RK Puram, Connaught Place, and Minto Bridge are experiencing intense showers. Waterlogging was reported at Panchkuian Marg due to continuous rainfall in the National Capital since early morning.

Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, bringing traffic to a standstill near AIIMS. Slow vehicular movement and congestion are seen near the Barapullah bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital. Many areas in Delhi are waterlogged after the torrential downpour.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday attacked the BJP-led "four-engine government" holding it responsible for severe waterlogging, infrastructure failures, and multiple deaths in the city following rainfall.

Bharadwaj further questioned the Rekha Gupta-led government for allegedly not conducting a third-party audit of the desilting drive, citing High Court orders regarding the same.

"In this rain, the BJP government, which is a four-engine government, has been completely exposed... There is water everywhere, primarily due to the corruption of crores of rupees in the name of desilting. The High Court has ordered that all desilting done should be audited by a third party. Why doesn't the Delhi government want to conduct a third-party audit? What are they afraid of?" asked the AAP leader.

Bharadwaj cited the day's incidents as evidence of administrative failure, noting that Badarpur faced severe waterlogging, a wall collapsed, and seven people lost their lives.

"Today, there was waterlogging in Badarpur, a wall collapsed, and seven people lost their lives. Can the government bring their lives back?... Did they go to meet the families of the deceased? No, these people are resting comfortably. This government has brought a message of complete destruction for the people of Delhi," he added. (ANI)

